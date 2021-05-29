Crews monitoring Lake Waxhoma dam after recent leak

BARNSDALL, Okla — Mayor Kelly of Barnsdall confirmed that there is another leak in the dam at Lake Waxhoma.

Kelly said that he has made calls to the proper authorities to address this leak as quickly as possible.

RELATED STORY: Lake Waxhoma dam breach temporarily fixed, needs funding for permanent repairs

Their previous repair efforts have eroded due to recent rains causing another leak to occur.

Authorities are currently monitoring the dam as they pump out water to start the repair process.

