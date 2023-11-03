Crews expect bigger turnout at Route 66 Christmas Chute

SAPULPA, Okla. — "Everybody comes to Sapulpa to celebrate with us," said Terri Fain, manager of the Route 66 Vintage Market on Dewey Avenue. The store and its vendors are preparing for the Route 66 Christmas Chute, following the success of last year's debut.

Jennifer Dilley, one of the event's organizers, recalled jotting the idea down on a napkin. "We were sitting around and talking about what would bring people to Sapulpa. One thing led to another, and then here we are."

Fain reflected on what sparked the Christmas Chute, born out of a desire to boost local business after the pandemic began. "They started thinking, what can we do to bring more business to Sapulpa?" said Terri Fain. She said the event has transformed the Vintage Market into one which now boasts a waiting list of vendors eager to set up shop.

From November 16 until the year's end, all stores within the Christmas Chute will be pedestrian-only. "You can't get down here with a car. We've had so many people say, 'oh, you need help carrying that?'" Fain added, praising the community spirit.



Barriers will block Dewey Avenue to traffic, transforming the area into a wonderland. Fain described entering the gates as "almost like stepping back in time. Where people are forgetting their cell phones, and they're looking up, and they see Santa."

Crews are expanding the chute, planning an even more festivities than the previous year. "We've had a great deal of success. Last year, we had no idea what was going to happen. There were thousands of people out here every day," said Dilley, expecting an even greater turnout.

Dilley described preparations as a collaborative effort. "This year, we are definitely way more prepared, organized. Everyone has their part. So everyone stays in their lane. Everyone does what they need to do, it's like a well-oiled machine."



Fain feels the teamwork embodies the true spirit of the holiday season. "You see city workers sitting down with kids and forgetting about everything else."

