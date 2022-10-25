Creek County Literacy Program volunteers needed

CREEK COUNTY, Okla — An alarming number of adults in Creek County don’t have a high school diploma, but a local program is working to change that.

The Creek County Literacy Program is a non-profit Working to improve the quality of life in the community through promoting and achieving literacy. According to the program, 20-percent of 18 to 24-year-olds in Creek County haven’t received a high school diploma, and they are in big need of volunteers to help them.

This organization helps adults with reading, writing and basic math skills. They provide the materials needed, a resource room and a space to work. They will train someone to be a volunteer tutor.

2 News Oklahoma spoke to one volunteer who says working with adults was different for her at the start since she was used to working with kids as an elementary teacher for many years.

“I really enjoyed getting into that and being apart of learning more about how to help our adults who are still struggling with reading out there,” said Joanie Mullins a Creek County Literacy Program volunteer.

Now, you might be wondering how much time will a volunteer need to dedicate to this, Mullins says it’s not as much as you might think.

“They may work with one or two different adults and come in a couple hours a week but usually once a week 30-45 minutes, maybe an hour if that learner feels they need that much time,” she said.

No prior teaching experience is needed to become a volunteer. Mullins says to become a volunteer tutor all you need is a desire to help.

A training workshop for those interested will be held Wednesday at the Creek County Literacy Program Center in Sapulpa from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit their website.

