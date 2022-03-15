Watch
Creek County deputies investigate homicide

KJRH
Posted at 8:05 PM, Mar 14, 2022
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide near South 161st W Ave and East 690 Rd.

The sheriff's office said it received a couple calls about the homicide around 4:30 Monday afternoon.

They said there is one victim. They're not releasing any more details about their identity until family members have been notified.

Creek County has confirmed they are interviewing the suspect.

We will update as we learn more.

