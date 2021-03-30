Creek County deputies arrest homicide suspect

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Deputies arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide Tuesday afternoon in Creek County, according to the Creek County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's department told 2 Works for You deputies were called to a home for a reported shots fired call just before 1 p.m.

Creek County deputies found one person dead at the home located west of Mannford, Okla. near 51st Street South and 369th West Ave.

Deputies said the suspect ran off into the woods on the property, but the deputies found him, and he was taken into custody.

"It probably goes back a half-mile, three-quarters of a mile, and he was back in the woods," said Chief Deputy Fred Clark with the Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said there is no outstanding threat now that they have the suspect in custody. They don’t know a motive or whether this was a domestic dispute.

Authorities have not released the identities of the suspect or the victim at this time.

The Mannford Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

