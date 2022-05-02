Crash blocks traffic on I-44 east of Claremore

TULSA, Okla. — A crash on I-44 blocked traffic east of Claremore on Monday morning.

Video shows a semi-truck crashed under a bridge that passes over the Will Rogers Turnpike between Claremore and Adair.

Westbound lanes reopened around 1 p.m. but eastbound lanes remain closed.

>> Here's a live traffic map to use to find an alternate route

