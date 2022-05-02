Crash blocks traffic on I-44 east of Claremore

TULSA, Okla. — A crash on I-44 blocked traffic east of Claremore on Monday morning.
Video shows a semi-truck crashed under a bridge that passes over the Will Rogers Turnpike between Claremore and Adair.
Westbound lanes reopened around 1 p.m. but eastbound lanes remain closed.
>> Here's a live traffic map to use to find an alternate route
Trending Stories:
- Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Owasso family frustrated after buying used car from Carvana
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Three OU Meteorology students killed in fatal crash
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter