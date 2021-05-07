CPSC recalls items posing injury hazards and even death

TULSA, Okla. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling products that have resulted in injury and even death this week.

American Honda is recalling off-road motorcycles due to crash and injury hazards. The drive chain can break while in use causing them to suddenly lose their drive force.

If you have a recalled off-road motorcycle, stop using it immediately and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule a free repair.

Modernist Pantry is recalling sodium hydroxide products that fail to meet child-resistant packaging requirements. The products under recall pose a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.

Additionally, the products violate the federal hazardous substance act by omitting the word "poison" and other mandatory information on the packaging.

One recall is making national headlines this week. Peloton is recalling its Tread Plus Treadmills after one child died and more than 70 other incidents involving the units.

You should stop using these treadmills immediately and contact Peloton for a full refund. or other options it is offering owners of these treadmills.

