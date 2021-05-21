CPSC recalls brand swing sets posing injury hazard

TULSA, Okla. — A summertime activity could put your kids in harm’s way.

Parent's be aware. Your child's favorite pastime outside could pose an injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported Leisure Time Products Brutus Swing Sets are being recalled. The attachment that connects the swing hanger to the top tube can fail, posing an injury hazard.

Stop using the swing set and contact Leisure Time Products for a free repair kit.

Summer may be just around the corner but there's a recall for cold weather thrill-seekers. BRP is recalling snowmobiles because of a fire hazard.

The muffler can overheat and cause the upper right-hand vent grill to melt and drip plastic on the exhaust. Before you use one of these this winter, contact a ski-doo dealer for a free repair.

The Lye Guy is recalling sodium and potassium hydroxide products because of a failure to meet child-resistant packaging requirements and violation of Federal Hazardous Substance Act labeling.

The product poses a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. Meanwhile, the label omits the word "poison,” which is mandatory for the packaging.

Stop using the product and store it in a safe place away from children and contact the Lye Guy for a free replacement.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --