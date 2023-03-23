Coyote warning after 3 dogs mauled in south Tulsa.

This week has been especially hard for David Merrell and his family.

On Tuesday evening, he and his wife let their 4 dogs, Bear, Zoi, Sissy and Daisy outside around 10 near 61st and Mingo.

A short time later, they made a shocking discovery.

“All three of the dogs had perished. There was no life left in them. The wife scooped all three of them up and put them in her coat and blood was everywhere,” said Merrell.

Devasted, they took their lifeless, bodies to the vet where they received some shocking news.

“He said it’s definitely a coyote. He said a coyote can climb a chain-link fence like you can climb a ladder,” said Merrell.

He said they’ve heard coyotes howling at night, but never had any problems despite the fact their home backs up to a creek.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says coyotes do attack small animals like dogs and cats from time to time.

“Coyotes are very opportunistic, and they will look for any kind of prey that they can eat that is smaller than them,” said Micah Holmes.

Holmes said it’s important to make sure your environment is not inviting to predators.

"Making sure your fence is in good condition, making sure your lawn is mowed down tight, making sure brush piles are put up. Removing any food sources. A lot of people will leave dog food out or even excess bird feed and things like that,” said Holmes.

Holmes says it’s important for people not to become overly alarmed but make sure you stay with your small pets if you think there might be a predator like a coyote in the area.

