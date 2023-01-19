Coweta woman reunited with her class ring a decade later

TULSA, Okla. — Most of us have once lost something important to us — but not many of us have been reunited with our lost item, a decade later.

Maggie Wylie, a Tulsa native and member Broken Arrow's 2006 graduating class says a decade ago she lost her class ring in a storage unit she was renting out. Several years later, a Tulsa woman found it in a parking lot.

“My husband found it at the Reasor's we were shopping down at 41st and Peoria,” Christa McFarland said. “He found it on the ground, and then I just put it into a catch-all for broken jewelry.”

McFarland did what she could to find the owner, but it was no small task. She posted a photo of the ring on Facebook, hoping it would reach the owner.

“I received a message on Facebook from someone I had never met, not friends with no mutual friends, saying they found my class ring,” Wylie said. “I had a couple people reach out through my work’s webpage and I had a woman call me up there and one woman actually walked in.”

She now has her class ring back after all these years.

“Class rings cost a lot of money,” McFarland said. “They hold a lot of memories for a lot of people. So, it was important to us to find her.”

Wylie says it doesn’t fit her fingers anymore, but she will keep it to show her daughters.

“I remember going through my mom’s jewelry box when I was younger and seeing her class ring and looking at it and hearing stories so it can be something I can do with my daughters one day," Wylie said.

She says she has responded to every single person that has reached out to her, and since they all took time out of their day to find her, she wants to take the time out of her day to say thank you.

