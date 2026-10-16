Coweta Tigers softball team heads to state for sixth year in a row

COWETA, Okla. — The Coweta Tigers softball team is making its sixth consecutive trip to the state tournament — rallying behind the team's motto: "One Town, One Dream, One Team."

Under Coach Blake Dunn, the Lady Tigers departed from downtown Coweta at 9 a.m. Friday, heading to Shawnee to compete in the Class 5A Fast Pitch State Championship.

Coweta will face Tahlequah in the first round of the championship at the Fire Lake Softball Complex. Their game, originally scheduled for noon, has been pushed back to 2 p.m. due to weather conditions.

I had the chance to stop by practice before the team left for Shawnee. The Lady Tigers were focused, with smiles, laughter, and determination on display.

Pitcher, first baseman, and outfielder Graycee Graham also shared her thoughts on the team's tournament outlook.

"It's definitely a different feeling than every other game we've been in. Regionals is always a pretty good experience for atmosphere, but nothing compares to state and especially state at Shawnee. The fields are so much closer together. It's louder than Devin Park," Graham said. "I think not letting the moment get to big for you and not letting the crowd like oversee how you play your game and just staying focused mentally and physically and finishing the game how you would normally."

The Lady Tigers said the change in game time has not affected their mindset heading into the tournament.

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce is encouraging fans to show up to the team's send-off with signs, wear orange and black, make some noise, and cheer on the Lady Tigers as they look to bring home a championship.

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