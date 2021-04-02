Coweta snow cone business grateful for support during pandemic

COWETA, Okla. — A Coweta business is sharing its thanks to the community for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With their cold shaved ice and delicious flavors, snow cones make for a perfect warm afternoon treat. Candy Ginn agrees. She opened Cactus Cones in Coweta in 2019.

“Something to fill my time because the kids were in school," Ginn said. "And I thought, 'Well, I can make a little extra money for my family.'”

At the end of the year, Ginn decided their original location wasn’t the best. So, they decided to move to their current building in 2020.

“As we were remodeling this building, doing painting, just pouring our hearts into getting it ready for the 2020 season, that’s when the pandemic hit and everything started shutting down," Ginn said.

The drive-thru allowed Cactus Cones to stay open. With many places closed and people looking for something to do last spring and summer, they went to Cactus Cones. The line for its snow cones was sometimes three to four hours long.

Ginn said people come from as far as Dallas and Arkansas for a snow cone. But Cactus Cones are no ordinary snow cone.

“Number one golden seller, it’s our strawberry shortcake shaved ice," Ginn said. "We stuff it with ice cream. More strawberry shortcake shaved ice. Whipped cream, our homemade cream recipe. Then we have fresh strawberries on it, shortcake.”

Candy, chocolate syrup, and cake — you can get just about anything on a Cactus Cone. Ginn and her family are staying busy and working together to make dozens and dozens of them each day. And she’s paying it forward in return. She often holds tip jar fundraisers to support various community organizations.

"The way people support us is like no other," Ginn said. "It’s an overwhelming, heartwarming feeling when you see people just lining up for your product.”

Cactus Cones plans on expanding this summer with outdoor seating, games and will host movie nights.

