Coweta welcomes new city manager Lisa Taylor, who promises transparency and community access

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta has a new city manager following the retirement of Julie Casteen.

Lisa Taylor officially stepped into the role Monday. Taylor is from Durant and most recently worked as a business development and project manager for an engineering firm in Oklahoma.

One of Taylor's top priorities is building trust through honesty, transparency, and open communication with Coweta residents. She says she doesn't mind sharing her direct contact information and wants to be visible and accessible in the community.

"I know trust is earned, and I expect to earn it, and I expect to do that by being approachable, being visible and accessible to the citizens of Coweta and also to my team and council members," Taylor said. "I want to make sure that decisions that I make are the best decisions for the public. I will always do my homework. I want to listen to people that live here and do business in Coweta."

Taylor is in the process of scheduling one-on-one meetings with city council members and plans to tour each ward in the city. She has already toured the new police headquarters, and a visit to the new fire station is on her agenda.

Taylor says she is a strong supporter of small businesses and plans to visit one local business each day. She says she wants to support the community by spending her dollars locally while serving the city. You can contact the new city manager here.