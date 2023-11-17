Coweta neighbors honor Cage Stidham

COWETA, Okla. — One Coweta teenager is in critical condition after a car accident late Saturday night. Cage Stidham, from Coweta is at St. Francis where doctors are treating him for multiple fractures, and head injuries. Thursday evening, friends and family gathered at the Coweta football field for a prayer vigil.

Coweta neighbors were asked to pack the field for Stidham, and they did just that. Hundreds of neighbors showed up on Thursday night to honor Stidham.

Perhaps there was no better way to honor Cage, than through showing up. We met three people in his life, and each of them told us, he was always around. His football coach, Tim Harper, saw it during Cage’s injury-ridden senior year.

"He was here for every practice, even though he couldn’t play. His senior year he couldn’t play," Harper said, "He was here for every practice ... never late, always cheering him on the sidelines. Whether they were winning or losing and they went 11-1 so they were pretty good."

Cage’s friend, Justis Grammar looked up to him.

"Him just being there, brought joy to everyone and gave everyone motivation. He gave you a reason to look forward to being there," Grammar said.

A short conversation at practice inspired Justis for the rest of the year.

"I was like, 'Bro, today sucks,' He was like, 'Look at me, I’m sitting over here in a cast and everything.' He just immediately made me start laughing. I thought you’re over here not being able to play the sport that you love so I’m gonna go out and play for you," Grammar said.

Cage used his talents to help people outside of football too. He volunteered for Wagoner County Emergency management.

Matt Rose always noticed his presence.

"He’s a guy that shows up during training days shows up even when it’s not training days," Rose said, "Hanging out, he’ll participate and clean up. He’s just a guy that wants to give back."

His family says the best way to give back to Stidham is by "Clicking it for Cade." They encourage everyone to wear a seatbelt, no matter what.

We're told BancFirst has an account open for the Stidham family. Those interested can donate at any BancFirst branch, just by mentioning the Stidhams.

For now, visitors are not allowed at St. Francis, as they are trying to give Stidham the best chance to rest and heal.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

