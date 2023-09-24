Coweta fire holds luncheon to help injured fireman

COWETA, Okla. — One month ago, Porter volunteer firefighter Michael Seals narrowly escaped death.

The Coweta Fire Department was helping Porter Volunteer Fire & Rescue respond to a multi-vehicle crash on the morning of August 21.

The crews didn't expect to have to save a fellow firefighter in Seals after he was hit.

A car crashed into stopped vehicles and slammed Seals off the highway shoulder.

"I was in the grass, and I remember hearing tires screech and looking over and the vehicle’s coming toward me," Seals said. “That’s the worst nightmare. That’s the most dangerous thing we do for motor vehicle collisions, is the roadway.”

After waking up from being airlifted, Seals says he immediately thought of his wife and daughter when it hit him that he could have been killed.

Seals escaped the incident with a minor concussion and broken arm, but still faces medical bills and lost income from not being able to work his day job at Muskogee County EMS.

Thankfully, Coweta fire, the firefighters union and the community planned a barbecue luncheon of around 600 meals to help Seals with bills while he recovers.

Firefighters and emergency responders want people to use this to remember to get over if you see vehicles on the shoulder and slow down.

“Get over away from us when we’re on the side of the road. And not just us, all people on the side of the road, get away. Slow down,” Seals said.

The Coweta Fire Department estimates they raised nearly $10,000 for Seals after Saturday's luncheon.

