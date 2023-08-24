The stretch of Peoria Avenue from 31st to 41st (depending on the Tulsan you ask) has been the Restless Ribbon known as Brookside since the 1950s. Home to local haunts and big brands alike, this shopping and entertainment district stays busy from morning to night. Grab some groceries at the only Trader Joe's in town, and wave to us at the KJRH Studio across the street!

Events & Activities

Boo Ha Ha Parade

A annual Halloween parade that runs the length of Brookside with opportunities for kids to trick-or-treat local businesses.

Gathering Place

A public park that runs along the Arkansas River, just a block away from Brookside with playgrounds, cafes, and more.

Philbrook Museum

An art museum just off the main drag of Brookside with a wide range of collections and events for the whole family.

Dining & Shopping

Breakfast & Coffee

Shades of Brown - coffee and pastries

Brookside By Day - diner-style breakfast and lunch

New York Bagel Cafe - variety of bagels and sandwiches

Casual Lunch or Dinner

The Brook - guilty pleasures covered in cheese

Café Ole- fresh take on tex mex

Weber’s - classic Okie-style burgers and root beer

R Bar & Grill - American food with a large bar menu

Fancy Dinner & Drinks

Freya- upscale and intriguing Nordic cuisine

Doc's- high-end seafood, New Orlean's style

Oren- minimalist American food, open for brunch

Late Night Bars

Another Round- hole in wall with happy hour specials

Sharky's - pool hall in the heart of Brookside

The O Lounge - patio bar with late night food

Shopping

Ida Red - quirky Tulsa-centric gift shop

Aberson's- luxury men and women's clothing store

Ribbons on Peoria - women's clothing and gifts

Learning & Exploring

Brookside Library - part of the Tulsa City County Library system

Discovery Lab - children's science museum inside Gathering Place

School District: Tulsa Public Schools



Associations & Organizations

Brookside Neighborhood Association

Brookside Business Association

Discover more neighborhoods in our Covering Green Country section.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

