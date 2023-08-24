The stretch of Peoria Avenue from 31st to 41st (depending on the Tulsan you ask) has been the Restless Ribbon known as Brookside since the 1950s. Home to local haunts and big brands alike, this shopping and entertainment district stays busy from morning to night. Grab some groceries at the only Trader Joe's in town, and wave to us at the KJRH Studio across the street!
Events & Activities
Boo Ha Ha Parade
A annual Halloween parade that runs the length of Brookside with opportunities for kids to trick-or-treat local businesses.
Gathering Place
A public park that runs along the Arkansas River, just a block away from Brookside with playgrounds, cafes, and more.
Philbrook Museum
An art museum just off the main drag of Brookside with a wide range of collections and events for the whole family.
Dining & Shopping
Breakfast & Coffee
Shades of Brown - coffee and pastries
Brookside By Day - diner-style breakfast and lunch
New York Bagel Cafe - variety of bagels and sandwiches
Casual Lunch or Dinner
The Brook - guilty pleasures covered in cheese
Café Ole- fresh take on tex mex
Weber’s - classic Okie-style burgers and root beer
R Bar & Grill - American food with a large bar menu
Fancy Dinner & Drinks
Freya- upscale and intriguing Nordic cuisine
Doc's- high-end seafood, New Orlean's style
Oren- minimalist American food, open for brunch
Late Night Bars
Another Round- hole in wall with happy hour specials
Sharky's - pool hall in the heart of Brookside
The O Lounge - patio bar with late night food
Shopping
Ida Red - quirky Tulsa-centric gift shop
Aberson's- luxury men and women's clothing store
Ribbons on Peoria - women's clothing and gifts
Learning & Exploring
Brookside Library - part of the Tulsa City County Library system
Discovery Lab - children's science museum inside Gathering Place
School District: Tulsa Public Schools
Associations & Organizations
Brookside Neighborhood Association
Brookside Business Association
