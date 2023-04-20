Cousin of library shooting victim speaks out

TULSA, Okla. — His name was Lundin Hathcock, a native of far northeast Oklahoma, and well loved by his family.

That’s according to his cousin Kirby Ellis, who 2 News spoke with Wednesday evening.

"For the most part he was always really well talked about and everything," Ellis said.

Hathcock was identified by Tulsa Police Department as the shooting victim at Rudisill Regional Library Tuesday morning.

"Being a family member, you never want to see a family member go through that," Ellis said. You never know when it's going to happen so it makes you really appreciate all the time you spend with them now."

Another relative of Hathcock didn't want to go on camera, said he used the library for basic errands and wouldn't want to hurt anybody.

Tulsa police said he was sitting at a computer desk when the suspect, Carlton Gilford, allegedly walked up and shot him point blank before killing another man, James McDaniel, at a nearby QuikTrip.

Family members said Hathcock has donated his organs.

"As far as being discussed, everybody's just kind of in shock, the ones I've talked to," Ellis added.

Himself a security guard, Ellis said he only wants justice for his cousin.

"Nobody deserves to go through that," he said. "It was still wrong for them to do that. So I just hope justice gets served."

2 News also heard from Hathcock’s stepbrother, who said the immediate family just asks the public that they keep him and his mother in their prayers.

