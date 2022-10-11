Court records detail 'chaos' after McLain homecoming game shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Courts documents filed Friday revealed new details about the scene following the deadly shooting at McLain High School's homecoming football game a week prior.

Ni'avien Golden, 16, turned himself in for the shooting on Saturday morning. Police say he's responsible for the shooting that killed 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough and hurt three others. Documents say first responders found Yarbrough with a gunshot wound to the chest by the tennis courts.

Detectives say a security guard who told them that he saw a group of kids fighting while he was at the front gate and before he could try to break it up he saw one of them pull a gun and start firing "indiscriminately" at people around him. Police found several 9mm cartridge casings by the front gate.

KJRH

Police say video from the football field showed the aftermath of the shooting but not the shooting itself. Additional video showed the security guard chasing after the suspected gunman, allowing school officials to identify students who were there and pass that information on to detectives.

A witness who isn't a student told police they were leaving the football game and saw the fight break out and that it looked like it started with a group jumping one person who they believe was the person with the gun who eventually started shooting. Another witness who was involved in the fight admitted to punching Golden after he'd swung on him and saw something fall out of his hoodie and hit the ground before the shooting started.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office charged Golden with First-Degree Murder and three counts of Shooting With Intent to Kill.

