Councilor Fowler discusses lack of development at Brookside Church

TULSA, Okla. — The Brookside Church, on the corner of 36th and Peoria sits empty, as it has for more than a year. Developers purchased the building, and planned to revitalize it, but those plans fell through the cracks.

What was once a gem of Brookside, has become an eyesore, with wooden boards and no trespassing signs It’s in a prime location, but city councilor Jayme Fowler, who represents the Brookside neighborhood, says, there’s many factors around the lack of development.

"The location is fantastic. It’s the heart of the city. It’s just right now, the economic environment has just changed," Fowler said.

Rising interest rates, inflation, and other economic issues are obvious deterrents for developers to revitalize the building. Also. some flood plane regulations in Brookside make it harder for any development to work out, let alone this one.

"We’re working at getting those rules adjusted, and a little bit easier to build and develop," Fowler said.

The developers who purchased the building, for millions of dollars, intended to add retail and housing. The appetite went away.

So what could go in?

"It’s not for me to say what would be appropriate," Fowler said.

A similar development is planned for the vacated Bank of Oklahoma building just a few blocks away, drawing the ire of some Brookside neighbors, who started the “Save Brookside," campaign.

Fowler, a longtime Tulsan, says some people may be reluctant to change, and that’s OK.

"Brookside, I think, is much more genteel, you have vibrant neighborhoods, and the vibe of Brookside has changed for the better," Fowler said.

