Copan under water restrictions due to drought

COPAN, Okla. — Copan is another Washington County community under water restrictions this year due to the drought. Their town's water source - Copan Lake - should be much higher.

Residents in the town of roughly 700 understand.

"There's nothing we can really do about it until it rains. It's all up to the maker," said Jeff Anderson, a resident of Copan.

Copan Mayor Eric Mumma says he initiated a town emergency proclamation Thursday night due to the water shortage at Copan Lake. He blames the lack of rain for the past two years.

"We haven't really done a lot of calculations just yet, but we're looking at about five months of water supply left," Mumma said.

Mumma says he's been in contact with Bartlesville and Dewey, who agreed to offer fire protection until they get adequate water. He says there is no pipeline where the town can connect to a water line.

The restriction includes Washington County Rural District 7 residents and Hulah Water District 20.

The restrictions include:

-No filling pools

-No burning

-No watering yards, gardens, trees or sports fields

-No bulk water sales

-All water usage over 5,000 gallons will be charged $6.25 per thousand gallons.

- No fire hydrant use without permission.

"That only makes sense. We don't have it to waste," said Anderson.

2 News was in Copan in May when the Oklahoma State Dept. of Health came to investigate the lake after children felt sick swimming in it. Around the same time, the Washington County seat of Bartlesville- 11 miles south - was under strict water restriction due to drought.

"It's been really tough," Mumma said.

The water restrictions are in place for 30 days unless Copan town officials extend it another 30 days.

