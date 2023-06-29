Cooling centers open in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — With the excessive heat, Tulsans are taking advantage of free cooling centers located across the city. There are three cooling stations located across the city for anyone that does not have adequate cooling.

Andy Powers isn't moving much on purpose.

“I'm drinking water and sitting in the shade," he told 2 News.

He was sitting on a ledge outside John 3:16 downtown. It’s one of the three cooling center available in Tulsa during this week’s extreme temperatures.

He’ll also find other ways to keep cool.

“When the pools are open, I’ll go swimming," Powers said.

The Salvation Army, in downtown, is also serving as a cooling center, along with Tulsa County Social Services on Charles Page Boulevard.

They’re all open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some tips from EMSA include:

1. Wear light colored, loose-fit clothing

2. Check on elderly friends and family, especially those with preexisting medical conditions

3. Limit alcohol and caffeine

As for Powers, he plans to heed the advice .

“I’ll just sit here in my shade," he said

The city warns Tulsans to never leave a child or a pet in a car in hot temperatures. It only take a few minutes for it to get severely hot.

