Contractor hospitalized repairing storm damage in Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma says a contractor was injured while working with its crews to restore power and clear danger for a home in a Tulsa neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

"There was an injury. Our immediate concern is with the individual that was injured, understandably. But we will be doing a complete investigation into the incident and what occurred," PSO Vice President of External Affairs Tiffani Jackson told 2 News.

Witnesses said that a worker who was working to remove a tree off a house on East 26th Place suffered an accident that ended with the man taken by EMSA to a hospital.

EMSA's spokesperson said it can't offer further comment on the man's condition.

The homeowner where the injury happened said off-camera they were horrified by seeing the aftermath of the worker's fall, and said they can only pray he pulls through.

"Seeing all the power line companies and all the workers coming out every day, just helping all the neighbors. (Everyone is) just kind of pitching in together," neighbor Josh Garrett said.

Garrett said his whole neighborhood has either had workers at their property or have been working on tree removal themselves.

"We just kind of came over to check it out, see what was going on. It's a pretty tragic deal," he said of the incident.

Jackson said there is a big emphasis on safety for this week's work from all involved in restoring the area's electrical infrastructure.

She added it was likely the first hospitalization from this week's work from 3,500 different workers.

"Every morning there's a safety briefing for anyone that's going out into the field," Jackson said. "And then before anyone starts on a job they have another briefing, a job briefing to identify any potential hazards and go over safety protocols."

