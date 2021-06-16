Construction forces Great Raft Race 2021 cancellation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Great Raft Race is canceled for 2021.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and now the Gilcrease Expressway extension cancellation is causing the 2021 cancellation.

Organizers recently touring the construction site and saw the ongoing bridge and turnpike construction of the Gilcrease Expressway over the Arkansas River will create an unsafe and unpredictable construction zone for rafts to travel through.

“Safety of our participants and organizers has always been our top priority,” Seth Erkenbeck, Tulsa’s Great Raft Race Director, said, “and we don't feel it's possible for a safe river passageway through the area. Like many events in town, we were really looking forward to the return of the race again in 2021, but some things are out of our control.”

With bridge construction slated to be completed by Spring of 2022, organizers look forward to the triumphant return of this iconic Tulsa event Labor Day weekend next year when a top-notch racer experience can be assured.

