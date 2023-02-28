Construction crews continue work on new attractions at the Tulsa Botanic Garden

TULSA, Okla. — On Tuesday, crews installed a plinth in the future Stanford Family Liberty Garden.

The plinth is a 17-foot-tall, 6-foot-wide steel structure constructed by Silo Design Build out of Tulsa. Olsen Blasting and Paint in Wagoner painted the plinth.

"We had this little peninsula in the garden," Chuck Lamson, Chief Executive Officer at the garden, said. "While we had plans for the lotus pool, which is right next to it, that peninsula sat there. And, we've had a donor come to us and said, 'what if we could do a garden there,' and so it made sense to do them at the same time."

The garden is still under construction, but when construction is completed, the frame will have lighting to give the look of lanterns glowing in the darkness.

"It will be a really neat setting," Lamson said. "Not only is it architecturally pleasing with the flagpole lining up right here, as you can see, with the floral terraces. But the steps right down to the water and the great lawn. It will be a great area for people to do events. It will be great when we decorate it for the holidays for Christmas time."

The Stanford Family Garden and Bumgarner Lotus Pool are scheduled to be completed around June.

"This will almost double our size," Lamson said. "With the Liberty Garden, you'll have beautiful flowers and trees, steps right down to the water's edge. A very patriotic garden with a flagpole that's lit at night. White, red, and blue flowers and bushes. And then a Lotus Pool, which will have huge aquatic features."

