Congress to hold hearing on Cherokee Nation delegate seat

TULSA, Okla. — Congress is holding a hearing to discuss adding a seat for a Cherokee Nation delegate in the House of Representatives Wednesday morning.

In 1835, the U.S. government and the Cherokee Nation signed the Treaty of New Echota, which began the historic travel known as the Trail of Tears out west.

According to the Cherokee Nation, Article 7 of the Treaty of New Echota states the tribe "shall be entitled to a delegate in the House of Representatives of the United States whenever Congress shall make provision for the same." Despite what is written, the Cherokee Nation says a delegate has not been named since the treaty's signing 187 years ago.

In 2019, newly-elected Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. nominated Kimberly Teehee to serve as Cherokee Nation's first delegate to Congress. Teehee currently serves as the Director of Government Relations for the Cherokee Nation.

Chief Hoskin is set to testify in the hearing about adding a delegate seat for the tribe.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

