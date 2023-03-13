Community shows support for Sapulpa teens killed in crash

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Sapulpa community is showing support for three teens killed in a tragic car accident last week. The driver is still in the hospital.

As wind rustles the balloons and the occasional curious car passes by a somber, yet colorful display - the Sapulpa community has proven itself yet again, they care.

“It’s such a dangerous road by itself. We had one several years ago on the opposite side," said Jackie Weldon, who lives by the crash site.

They put together a memorial representing three teens that died after crashing into a tree last week.

Lacy Krause was one of the passengers. Her family told 2 News she was the colorful one in the group. The teddy bears and butterflies were symbolic of her free spirit. With her was Nayson Brockman. His family said he always enjoyed a good bike ride, especially at the BMX park. Jimmy Rhotenberry was also in the car. Everyone knew him as Jay, and he loved his family.

Pieces of the red, Ford Focus are still on site to remind people that it was in fact a car crash, and a bad one at that.

Signs at the memorial will signify the driver's first name is David. The community is sending thoughts and prayers his way too, as he remains in the hospital.

“Sapulpa pulls together when things like this happens," Weldon said.

Jimmy Rhotenberry’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at 'Schaudt’s Funeral Service’ in Tulsa. Visitation is Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. Nayson Brockman’s funeral will be on Friday at 4 p.m. at ‘Green Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery.’

Lacy Krause’s funeral was on Sunday at the Sapulpa Church of the Nazarene.

