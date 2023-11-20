Community event pushes local shopping during holiday season

TULSA, Okla. — TulsaGo partnered with over 100+ small businesses in Tulsa, Jenks, Broken Arrow and Bixby to promote local buying during the holiday season.

On Saturday November 25, participating businesses hope visitors shop local and support their stores. TulsaGo is giving away a Tulsa Winter Experience to one shopper that purchases from any of the 100+ participating businesses.

The experience includes a dinner for two at Prossimo Ristorante, Tulsa Ballet Nutcracker tickets, a couplesspa package from Madsen Massage Therapy, and a holiday wreath workshop at Anthousai Florals.

The initiative is a push to shop local as online shopping and large national chains continue to grow across the nation.

Shopping local is a way to support local economic growth and small business owners. This is the second time TulsaGo led this initiative.

The organizers said shopping local is important every weekend but hopes this event drives people to new and old shops.

For a full list of participating businesses click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

