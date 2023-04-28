Community can help name new stone staircase at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — The folks at River Parks Authority have narrowed the possible names for its new natural stone staircase.

In January, the park put out a Google form asking people to submit name ideas.

With over 800 submissions, they narrowed it down to five and are now asking the public to vote on those five.

The choices are:



Vcumketv - Stairs or to climb/ascend in Mvskoke Language

- Stairs or to climb/ascend in Mvskoke Language Breathcatcher - Reference to what happens when you get to the top and see the views.

- Reference to what happens when you get to the top and see the views. The Flight - Turkey's do fly. Stairs have flights.

- Turkey's do fly. Stairs have flights. Gobble Stone Stairs - A take on Cobble Stones, get it?

- A take on Cobble Stones, get it? Tvlse - Mvskoke Language for Tulsa. "The Tvlse Stairs".

Voting ends May 12th at midnight. Click here to vote.

The park also put this disclaimer on the voting page.

"For those suggesting the name Naharkey after the original land allottees, we have a new trail that has been named Naharkey Trail and is shown on official maps. Scroll down to see the Naharkey Trail Loop on a map of Turkey. The name was chosen for the new trail as it passes through the portion of Turkey that was originally allotted to the Naharkey family and takes visitors through the center of Turkey Mtn. Thank you for suggesting!"

