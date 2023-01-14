New feature to open at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — There’s a new feature being unveiled at Turkey Mountain Saturday. It's a stone staircase.

The new and unique addition to Turkey Mountain is made to look natural like it’s been there forever. It’s even puzzled together with stones found in Turkey Mountain.

The staircase is the largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma with 130 steps and is more than 600 feet in length.

The River Parks Authority expects this new feature to attract more visitors including runners and climbers seeking a robust outdoor workout.

But that’s not all River Parks is trying to accomplish with the staircase.

“We have one main trail that goes up Turkey Mountain. On busy weekend that trail becomes very congested, so we wanted to build another place that’s just for pedestrians only that bicycles can’t go and have something unique for them to experience and enjoy to alleviate that congestion,” said Ryan Howell with River Parks.

Now you might be asking yourself where it is in Turkey Mountain...

“If you park at the lower main parking lot and you just take the main trail up Turkey Mountain, it’s the all up trail or some people know it as the yellow trail, you cannot miss it and we have signs delineating where it will be at the foot of the trail,” Howell said.

Coming from the upper parking lot, to go down the stairs, take the trail behind the trail head signage marked with a blue arrow, when you get to the big 4 way intersection take the first right and you’ll find it.

The staircase connects to all the trail systems at Turkey Mountain.

If you do go out to enjoy the stone staircase, River Parks asks that you don’t remove or pick up the rocks as it can ruin its integrity.

