Collinsville classrooms safer thanks to Nightlock devices in each classroom

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Collinsville's students and parents are wrapping up the first week of the school year. District leaders want to make sure classrooms are as safe as possible. To achieve that, they’ve added a new locking mechanism for doors across the district.

"Just an extra step, and this is an extra step, I mean, this is just one of many steps we’ve taken," said Daniel Boggs, the district's Director of Security.

Once the lock is engaged, the door can withstand thousands of pounds of pressure; but what about the windows on the door? What if someone busted the glass out? The positioning of the lock – Boggs says – makes it extremely challenging for anyone on the other side to tamper.

"We want to provide that precious time for those first responders to get here in the event of an active shooter situation," Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said.

These devices were paid for through $47,000 of private fundraising.

Money the school raised in just three short weeks.

"Super grateful, because that’s a lot of money, and it’s really awesome that the community wants to help keep us safe," CHS sophomore Karsyn Kiker said.

The cost to purchase and install one nightlock device is $150. The district – along with the education foundation – offered Collinsville residents and businesses the chance to sponsor rooms. Each donor will get a plaque outside the room they sponsored, and not a single room will be without a plaque. Dr. Hogan says every classroom, every meeting room, every office space in the entire district is equipped with a nightlock. When parents drop their kids off at school, Hogan wants them to know ...

"That place is doing everything in their power to make sure that they’re protecting their most precious resource; their children."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

