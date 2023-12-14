Colleges react to Stitt's executive order on diversity, equity and inclusion

TULSA, Okla. — In the wake of Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order barring state agencies and universities from supporting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), public colleges are scrambling to respond.

2 News reached out to OU, OSU, RSU, NSU, TCC and Langston University to learn how they're responding to the new rules.

The University of Oklahoma

A spokesperson for OU said the university is disappointed the executive order eliminates DEI offices.

"While we are obligated to comply, the University of Oklahoma will always remain committed to its core principles that make OU a place of belonging where the American Dream is available to all," the university said in a statement. "We know, too, that our students, university community, and the citizens of Oklahoma also are resolute in their commitment to these values."

The school said its successes are due to its underlying values — "access and opportunity for all of those with the talent and work ethic to succeed; being a place of belonging for all who attend; dedication to free speech and inquiry; and civility in our treatment of each other."

OU said it will remain committed to ensuring an education from the University of Oklahoma remains accessible and available to all students and will continue to work to recruit and retain a workforce of the most talented and qualified minds that are representative of our state.

"The citizens of Oklahoma deserve nothing less," OU said.

Oklahoma State University

Oklahoma State University's President Kayse Shrum said the school will be sure to meet the new legal obligations.

That being said, after an initial review of OSU's processes and practices, Shrum said no significant changes are needed.

"OSU faculty, staff and students are guided by the Cowboy Code, which invigorates us with a “passion to do what’s right,” and united in the Cowboy Culture, which demands that “we treat every individual with dignity and respect and recognize that differences can serve to strengthen and enrich the fabric of life.” Those fundamental commitments will not change," she said.

Rogers State University

RSU said it's aware of Stitt's order and will comply with the mandates.

"As an institution of higher education, we will continue to provide the services necessary to allow all students opportunities to succeed, as well as protect our accreditations and affiliations,” the university said in a statement.

Tulsa Community College

TCC said it will review its practices to make sure it complies with the executive order.

“Tulsa Community College assists students from all parts of the community and from all backgrounds," the school said in a statement. "TCC will review our practices to ensure we are complying with the executive order while providing equal opportunities for all students to be successful. We will always be here to serve our students."

As of 3 p.m. on Dec. 14, NSU and Langston University have yet to release a statement.

