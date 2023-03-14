Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett

TULSA, Okla. — A 911 call led to the discovery of Rebekah Barrett’s body on April 23rd, 1995, on a road in Collinsville.

Officers responded to a call about a car hitting a person and leaving the scene. It happened near 1900 west Union Street.

They found Barrett, 18, laying in the street.

Deputies immediately started CPR and emergency crews took her to the hospital, where she later died.

News of her daughter’s death shattered the soul of her mother, Merry Lovelace.

“It just takes a part of your heart and keeps it because there is no replacement,” said Lovelace.

At the time of her death, Barrett had a 4-month-old baby named Brookelynn.

"I got to see her, and I just kissed her, and I said, don't worry about Brookelynn because we will take care of her,” said Lovelace.

Brookelynn Baber told 2 News her mother’s death doesn’t sting as much, since she was a newborn when it happened.

“I didn't know her, so I don't really have an emotion towards it, but I wish I knew her. Other than that, I just know that she was my mom, and she was taken from me,” said Baber.

Barrett’s death did leave a huge hole in her sister Laura’s heart. (LAST NAME)

“I was young. I was only 14 so it was really scary. I didn't really understand the depths of what had happened,” said Laura.

Tulsa County cold case investigator, Ed Jackson recalled the events of that night.

"She was upset because her boyfriend hadn't asked her to go to the prom. She and her friends drove around and stopped at a convenience store, and she went in and got a pack of cigarettes and came back outside and used the payphone to call her boyfriend,” said Jackson.

Investigators said the boyfriend got angry and started following the group in his truck.

"He ordered Rebecca to get out of the car and to get into the truck with him,” said Jackson.

She did and two sped off into the night.

Her family said the two fought often and had an up and down relationship.

“She would come home from school with bruises on her and teenagers will never tell their parents the truth, so she would just say, ‘oh, I fell in gym,’” said Lovelace.

It’s still unclear what happened that night, but the medical examiner ruled Barrett’s death a homicide. There are still no charges or arrests in her case.

"There is nothing worse than shutting the casket on your child. We're expected to bury our parents and that's natural, but when you have to shut the casket on a child, it's another whole grief,” said Lovelace.

If you have any information on the Rebekah Barrett case or any other cold case within Tulsa County, you are asked to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit. ((please add in a link or phone number here))

