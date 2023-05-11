Cold Case Files: Gabby Bledsoe

TULSA, Okla. — No parent should ever have to bury their child, but the family of Gabby Bledsoe had to do just that.

On March 2, 2013, she was stabbed to death in her own home.

To this day, there have been no arrests in this case.

2 News is breaking down the facts to shine a new light on a cold case that has remained dormant for a decade.

Teresa Releford-Hall says she will never forget a phone call in 2013 that changed her life forever.

"March the second, I got a call saying that I need to come to Gabby's house from Atlanta. Something terrible has happened and they didn't know if it was her or her mother," Releford-Hall said.

When she finally made it to the house, she discovered the body lying inside, her beautiful granddaughter Gabby Bledsoe.

Investigators said Gabby was stabbed numerous times.

"I was so devastated that I just broke down, and my thing is trying to find out who done this and who would have done this to her," she said.

She says the pain was almost too much to bare because her son, Gabby's father, died in a car wreck at the tender age of 16.

"She never met her father. She was born December the 12th. He got killed September the 29th, so Gabby was like a Godsend to me," Releford-Hall said. "She looked just like him."

Her family says Gabby was a straight A student here at Rogers High School and even played basketball. She was kind to everyone and was hoping to become a doctor one day.

Gabby's brutal death has stayed with Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Jason White for more than a decade.

"This is one of a few of my own personal cases that absolutely sticks with me," White said. "We did recover certain items at the scene and I can tell you there was no signs of forced entry so in my opinion Gabriel knew or at least felt comfortable enough to open the door for somebody in the early AM hours."

As the years continue to pass, Teresa says she knows time is not on her side, and is begging God for closure before he brings her home.

"I just pray that before I leave this world, I know somebody is out there knowing and know," she said. "Please come forward because if it was your child, or your grandchild, you would want somebody to know."

If you have any information on the Gabby Bledsoe case or any other cold case, you are asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department or crime stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

