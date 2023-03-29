Coffee Bunker hosts ceremony for National Vietnam Veterans day

TULSA, Okla. — Vietnam War Veterans Day is a time to pause and show appreciation to those who sacrificed for our country.

The Coffee Bunker in Tulsa did just that.

It held two ceremonies to honor those who fought in Vietnam or lost a loved one during the war.

Nearly 3 million service men and women left home to serve in or near Vietnam.

Roughly 58,000 never made it home.

That pain is something you never get over. It is also a pain the Landkamer family knows all too well.

"For them to honor my brother that didn't make it but two months in Vietnam, that's very special," Fred Landkamer said.

Fred Landkamer's brother died at just 20 years old.

Fred was around six at the time it happened.

He does not remember everything, but he does remember one horrific moment.

"I actually do remember the vehicle coming to my mom's house and giving her the news," Landkamer said. "It was so sad. Just unbelievable."

Fred received his brother Michael's unique lapel pin for his service during the ceremony at the Coffee Bunker.

The Bunker also honored a group of helicopter pilots who flew during the war.

They said it was one of the most dangerous jobs. It was a stark reality when they all returned, no matter their job.

"You know, when I got back, nobody ever talked about it," Marc Cullison said. "Of course, we didn't get rave reviews or anything. It was kind of a forbidden subject. You just didn't talk about it. No one wanted to."



Cullison said it took him 40 years of pain to accept what finally happened.

He, too, was awarded his Vietnam pin.

Cullison said it is nice to be honored after the welcome home he and other Vietnam Veterans received.

"I appreciate the attention and thanks that everybody gives me," Cullison said. "People stop me on the street, in stores. I wear my hat. I do now, I didn't use to. it's one of those things you want to forget, but not anymore."

In 2012, President Barack Obama signed a presidential proclamation designating Mar. 29 as the annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day. All living U.S. veterans who served on active duty between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, are eligible for a unique lapel pin.

If a Vietnam veteran cannot attend an event similar to the commemoration held at Covenant Living at Inverness, send a current mailing address to the Vietnam War Commemoration here.

According to the U.S. Army, Vietnam veterans represented nearly 10% of their generation. Vietnam-era veterans were given special lapel pins.

For a breakdown of how many people served, visit the U.S. Censure Bureau's website. Visit our previous coverage if you would like to get involved or learn more about Coffee Bunker.

