Claremore twin sisters share a breast cancer journey three years apart

CLAREMORE, Okla. — For one Claremore family, Breast Cancer Awareness Month has taken on a deeply personal meaning.

Naysa Bemies, a Claremore mom and sister, received some of the worst news imaginable just a few weeks ago. After going in for a routine mammogram, doctors decided to perform a biopsy after something caught their attention. Just a few days later, Bemies heard the words "you have breast cancer and it's stage two."

"I don't think anything really prepares you. You're just kind of like, 'Is this really real?' Because I felt fine. I had no symptoms," Bemies said.

Her treatments could last anywhere from five to 10 years.

"In the beginning when we learned that I had cancer, you know, obviously, we just prayed and pleaded complete healing. But then you realize, like, where's the testimony in that? We're all gonna suffer and we're all gonna endure hardship. It's important to my husband and I that we both show our children that this is just what happens in life, but it's still important to lean on God," Bemies said.

Just three years ago, Bemies' twin sister, Nicki Tygart, faced the same battle. Tygart says her diagnosis was shocking because they had no family history of breast cancer. She beat breast cancer and is now guiding her sister through.

"After Naysa had called me and told me about how the biopsies went, our cancer was a little bit different. I think for the most part I was like 'okay, we're gonna approach it the same way.' We're just gonna figure out whats the next step and just use wisdom where we can on what that looks like. Because we don't know all the answers right away. There's a lot of waiting between doctors appointments and phone calls and all of that," Tygart said.

The twins urge others to take their routine mammograms seriously, and that you're never too young to get the worst news of your life.

A link to Naysa's GoFundMe is here.

The family will also host an estate sale with proceeds going to Naysa's treatment October 22-24th. It's located at 221 E Patti Page Blvd Claremore, OK 74017 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

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