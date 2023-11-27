Claremore restaurant offering Molly's Landing employees jobs after fire

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's office told 2 News an elderly woman died after a fire at Molly's Landing restaurant.

They found her body in her upstairs apartment bedroom, located on the second floor of the restaurant. They said the fire appeared to be accidental and electrical.

2 News reported the fire happened just before 2 a.m. last Friday. The restaurant has been a staple in the community for over 35 years.

It's Carly Gibson's day off at Gibby C's South in your Mouth restaurant in Claremore, but she's working hard getting 22 people jobs after the famous steakhouse burned.

"I could use a couple of cooks to let people off and have some days off, but I'll open seven days a week if they need jobs," Gibson said.

As a restaurant owner and a former server at Molly's Landing, she feels for the workers from the damaged restaurant. They've only been open for 45 days and are fully staffed, yet Gibson does not care. She said she wouldn't want it to happen to her employees, especially during the holidays.

"I didn't want to be intrusive, but I wanted to put the offer out there," Gibson said. "I spoke to my husband a little about it, and he told me to put the post out there, and if they want to come, they come. If they don't, no pressure."

2 News reached out to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office for further information about the victim but hasn't heard back.

"We're just kind of all in our own little world, And it's time to reach out of that little bubble and help people if you can," Gibson said.

Gibson said five people reached out looking for work at her restaurant. If interested, contact them on their Facebook page.

The family also posted a GoFundMe link to help out employees.

