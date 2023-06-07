Claremore names new police chief

The Claremore Police Department now has a new leader at its helm.

The city announcing former deputy chief, Steve Cox, has been promoted to chief of police.

Cox has served on the department for 17 years and served as deputy chief since 2017.

It’s a new office, a new badge and a host of new responsibilities, but Cox says he’s up for the challenge.

“June 1st was my first day on the job and I’m still getting my feet wet and I’m still not used to people calling me chief and I probably never will be, but man I’m blessed,” said Cox.

He grew up in Claremore and so to be serving as the police chief in his hometown is a dream come true.

“I want to grow relationships here inside these 4 walls with these police officers and the professional relationships that we have, and continue to grow relationships outside in the community,” said Cox.

And he says he won’t be a leader who micro-manages his officers.



“If I will stay out of their way for the most part, I won’t mess them up at all. They’re doing a great job, so I just try to stay out of their way and give them what they need,” he said.

Some of his goals include developing a community team to interact with the public, and he also wants to focus more on the youth.

“We have SRO’s and stuff, but we need to add some, but I think we’re missing a big segment of that. You know we focus on the day to day and take 911 calls but getting out there and interacting with our juveniles and kids,” said Cox.

Over at the nearby Boomerang Café, Claremore residents are enjoying good food and conversation.

And like any small town, everyone here seems to know everyone else.

“I've known Steven since he was in about 8th grade or a freshman in high school and I actually coached him in football, so I know him quite well and I think Steven is going to be a great chief of police for the city of Claremore,” said Claremore resident, Paul Hocutt.

For Cox, he says he’s just thrilled to being doing a job that he loves.

“I’m very honored and I’m excited. We have a great police department and I’m excited to get to work with these people every day and hopefully, I will make them proud,” said Cox.

