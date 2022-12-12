Claremore celebrates shopping local with 12 Days of Christmas event

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The City of Claremore is partnering with local downtown businesses for the annual “12 Days of Christmas” event as a final push to holiday shoppers.

The city relies on the historic downtown and the dozens of small businesses that fill it. As we near Christmas, business owners say they want and need your business this holiday season.

“I didn’t realize until I became an owner of a downtown business how important downtown is for the community and how it really is the heart of the community,” said Presley Jay Boutique owner Jamie Peckham.

Each year, downtown Claremore businesses come together to entice shoppers to buy their gifts locally instead of from big box stores. This year’s event is jam-packed with deals each day for the next 12 days.

“We have some great boutiques down here, we have antiques, we have uniques and everyone has come up with some really cool ideas to attract people and make them more aware of what Claremore has to offer,” said Sailor Antiques and Collectables owner, Brenda Reno.

Zachary Mefford came from Owasso to do some shopping for his mom. He said shopping local means he can find gifts no one else will have and for him, that special touch is what makes the gift.

“Local shops, a lot of them actually make their own products and with like Amazon and Target and stuff like that, it’s really more manufactured stuff, not made by hand,” Mefford said.

For a full list of the participating businesses and the deals they offer click here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --