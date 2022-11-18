City Tulsa gives update on the 1921 Graves investigation

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is giving an update on the 1921 Graves investigation on Friday afternoon.
Officials are going to update progress in a news conference at 2 p.m. on Friday. The 2nd excavation in the search for graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is expected to be completed on Friday.
Since this excavation began on October 26th 32 total burials have been found, including one child sized and one with a gunshot wound. Eight of those burials have been exhumed for further examination. The forensic analysis is the next step in this investigation.
Second mass grave excavation begins at Oaklawn Cemetery
Trending Stories:
- Driver dies after crashing into Jenks home
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Family of veteran relieved his grave is not being exhumed
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Tulsa mayor talks about plans to help homeless find housing
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter