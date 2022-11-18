City Tulsa gives update on the 1921 Graves investigation

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is giving an update on the 1921 Graves investigation on Friday afternoon.

Officials are going to update progress in a news conference at 2 p.m. on Friday. The 2nd excavation in the search for graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is expected to be completed on Friday.

Since this excavation began on October 26th 32 total burials have been found, including one child sized and one with a gunshot wound. Eight of those burials have been exhumed for further examination. The forensic analysis is the next step in this investigation.

