City, TAEO awards Tulsa Day Center $100,000 to launch Landlord Guarantee Fund

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO) announces the recipient of the first grant from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund is the Tulsa Day Center, which will use the money to launch a Landlord Guarantee Fund.

The Landlord Guarantee Fund is used for tenants participating in the Rapid Rehousing Program, which works with Tulsa landlords to place individuals and families experiencing homelessness into permanent, safe, and affordable housing.

Through the Landlord Guarantee Fund, Tulsa Day Center is guaranteeing to reimburse landlords up to $3,000 or 3 months’ rent if tenants fail to pay rent or utilities, whichever is exhausted first on a per-tenant basis.

“The Tulsa Day Center’s Landlord Guarantee Fund is the first program of its kind in Tulsa,” said Kristin Maun, Housing Coordinator in the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development. “It exemplifies the innovative approach that the City of Tulsa has taken to working collaboratively with landlords and community partners in finding solutions to our affordable housing crisis through our Affordable Housing Strategy.”

The Landlord Guarantee Fund is only available to landlords and property managers participating in the City of Tulsa’s Gold Star Landlord Program, a free and voluntary program that provides rewards and incentives to landlords and property managers who engage in the best rental practices.

Other incentives that landlords receive include the prioritized processing of applications to the City of Tulsa’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

Mack Haltom, the Executive Director of the Tulsa Day Center had this to say about the grant:

“The Tulsa Day Center is grateful and excited to partner with the City of Tulsa, TAEO, and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to launch the Landlord Guarantee Fund. The Landlord Guarantee Fund will enhance our current work with our Rapid Rehousing Program and the relationships we have with many Tulsa landlords already. The Landlord Guarantee Fund will give us a much-needed resource and opportunity to negotiate with landlords to assist housing low-income individuals & families experiencing homelessness who may have barriers like justice-related issues or evictions. The incentives will certainly further our mission and vision as well as the City of Tulsa’s Affordable Housing Strategy.“

