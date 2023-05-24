City officials discuss 77M general obligation bond in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — City officials in Muskogee are discussing a $77 million general obligation bond to improve roads, buildings, and public safety.

Angela Gideon's known to report a pothole or two in her neighborhood.

"I was working from home Monday, and I kept hearing something in the kitchen like something was falling, and I couldn't figure out what it was. I realized when I went outside it was cars driving by my house hitting a pothole," she told 2 News.

City officials hosted a special meeting at Muskogee City Hall on Monday to discuss implementing a $77 million general obligation bond over 25 years up for a vote.

Gideon was relieved to hear about it, even knowing it could come with a tax increase.

Voters passed a $110 million school bond for Muskogee Public School facilities in 2019. It was the largest school bond in history. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman says the city hadn't had a general obligation bond in over 50 years, and it's showing.

"We have fire equipment needs that have to be met. If we were to go down the original budget path, it would be 30 years to get the equipment they need," Coleman said.

If passed, the bond would also go toward police, improving storm systems, building an event center, and more. Voters would decide what projects take priority.

If the bond, as stated, were to pass, Coleman says residents could be paying between $13-27 more a month, depending on where they live.

Coleman says $77 million is a good starting point, but they will need funds in the future.

"It's enough to get major projects done, but it's not enough to get everything done," Coleman said. "It's why we need to be in partnership with our other agencies."

Residents, like Gideon will have the opportunity to voice their thoughts with the city shortly.

"I just traveled through four or five states traveling to Indiana this past week, and seeing some of the towns around different states, yeah, his town needs some help," Gideon said.

The city is currently shooting for an early October election date.

