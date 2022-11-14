City of Tulsa preparing for possible wintry mix weather event

TULSA, Okla. — With the sudden change in temperatures and the possibility for a wintry mix to hit the area, the City of Tulsa is preparing for whatever may happen.

In the event of snow or ice, the City of Tulsa is responsible for clearing snow and ice from the Gilcrease Expressway, L.L. Tisdale Expressway and all arterial (main) streets. Other highway segments in Tulsa are the responsibility of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The city published the map of its snow and ice routes online.

Whether the metro area actually gets snow or not, the city has trucks set up and ready to hit the streets when needed. The city has about 10,500 tons of salt ready to apply to the streets.

The city has about 210 employees from the streets department, stormwater, parks, and other departments that help during a major winter weather event.

Tim McCorkell, City of Tulsa's Street Maintenance Manager, says if crews are out with trucks, he asks drivers to stay back and not try to pass them.

McCorkell isn't sure anything significant will happen to the metro roadways this time, but there is something he asks residents to do.

“One of the big things is when we are getting these freezes, people really need to put their sprinklers systems on manual because that creates an issue on the roadway for us," says McCorkell. "So they need to be mindful of the weather coming in and the changes and the conditions they can make on the roadways if they are not careful.”

The City of Tulsa s expected to put out another winter weather update to determine their plans later today.

