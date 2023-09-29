City of Tulsa offers student loan information sessions

TULSA, Okla. — With student loan payments restarting soon, the City of Tulsa is wanting to help local borrowers feel comfortable with their plan for repayment.

The city, along with several partnering organizations, will have information sessions on Saturday to teach people how to best prepare for student loan payments.

It's a topic many have their eyes on as October signifies the start of payments being due once again.

With this in mind, the City of Tulsa's Office of Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth is bringing in representatives from the Student Borrower Protection Center to give a presentation.

They will talk about topics such as updating your contact information, verifying loan servicers, and available repayment plans.

We spoke to one borrower earlier this week who says the pause on these payments gave her peace of mind.

"My initial payments were around 700 a month between all the loans because they got consolidated, but not having to pay was a relief," Johana Lopez said.

After the three-year pause, some people said paying this bill would be a struggle.

"The numbers are so unreal and astronomical that I can't even fathom making a payment," said Angela Bolt.

To help people get a little more of a grasp, volunteers will be on hand at the city’s information sessions to help people navigate the federal student aid website and plan simulator, verify their loan servicer, and help find other resources.

These sessions will be held at three locations:



Goodwill Industries of Tulsa, Administration Building, 2800 Southwest Blvd.

Tulsa Community College Outreach Center, 2201 S. Garnett Rd.

Tulsa Public Schools Parent Resource Center, 525 E. 46th St. North

There will be two sessions at all locations, one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You can register for a session on the city's website here.

