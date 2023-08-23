Problem Solvers: Student loan scam crackdown

TULSA, Okla. — The feds are cracking down on cyber crooks who scammed victims out of millions of dollars in student loan debt relief schemes.

The Federal Trade Commission says it’s stopped some scammers who preyed on students seeking debt relief from their college loans.

The FTC says those scammers were taking money after promising to lower or eliminate the victim’s student loan payments.

The feds say they’ve returned $9 million dollars to people who fell victim and lost money in the scheme.

To help folks steer clear of similar scams, experts say the official federal student loan website can tell you exactly what the legitimate repayment plans are, such as income-based repayments or pay-as-you-earn.

Information from the website can keep you from getting caught up in trying to figure out what's real, and what is a scam.

