City of Tulsa hosts job fair to fill more than 250 positions

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa did something Wednesday, it has not done in twenty years. The city held a career expo to try and recruit workers to fill in various positions.

People with the city said there are hundreds of open positions and have some new incentives to help bring in new talent.

“I’m looking to find an employment here locally, I’ve traveled, majority of my life and so I’m raising a son now and so I’m looking to be local,” Jacob Moreland said.

Moreland was one of hundreds of people at the Cox Business Center Thursday looking for a job with the City of Tulsa.

“Our customer care center, our 3-1-1 center, animal welfare, municipal courts…I mean every department you can imagine with the city of Tulsa is looking to fill some vacancies," Kerri Fothergill, chief administrative officer for Mayor G.T. Bynum's office said.

From administrative roles to technical and engineering positions, the city is working to fill more than 250 open spots.

“A lot of people retire, it’s been a rough couple of years for everyone…and then also, just competing with the private sector,” Fothergill said.

Too better compete, he city is now offering better pay. Last month, the city council and mayor approved a minimum wage hike.

Workers across most departments now earn 16 dollars an hour minimum, if they work full-time. This, along with a 16 percent raise for many hourly positions, has people with the city hoping to fill critical gaps.

“Our water department is the one with the most vacancies, followed by the storm water department," Fothergill said.

The water and sewer departments alone have about 120 positions to fill.

“You know, these positions, we supply the public with a critical lifeline, drinking water and sewer services and so we have everything from entry level through engineering positions,” Water Supply Systems Manager for the City, Stefanie Hunter said.

Another new change leaders made to help attract workers fully paid parental leave. Employees get six weeks in addition to their vacation and sick leave, making working for the city even more appealing for applicants like Moreland.

“Awesome! That’s awesome. Most companies don’t have that so that’s phenomenal news actually," Moreland said.

Tonight, the city said around 530 people showed up to the job fair and they are optimistic about what is next.

