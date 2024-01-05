Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Tulsa gives winter weather tips

Winter Weather
Posted at 7:50 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 21:08:34-05

TULSA, Okla. — As the City of Tulsa prepares for winter weather, it also wants residents to have a plan of their own.

Joseph Kralicek with Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency recommends stocking up on essentials, like food and water.

"Make sure that you have supplies on hand in case you need to stay home for several days without power," he said. "Keep in mind each person in your family's specific needs, including medications and other essential medical equipment."

Kralicek said the safest place to be during winter weather is at home.

"Stay off the roads if possible. That's your best bet for surviving a winter storm is not to be on the road. Most fatalities during a winter storm actually occur due to traffic accidents, not necessarily because of exposure," he said.

He also asked drivers to make sure their cars are clear of ice and snow, noting flying debris causes accidents every year.
Although Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency does not recommend driving in winter weather, it provided these vehicle tips:

  • Have an emergency kit with essentials like jumper cables, traction material, flashlight, and portable food.
  • Tell someone when you leave and where you destination is.
  • Keep a charged cellphone and a full tank of gas.
  • Give plently of distance between yourself and other vehicles.

Here are its tips to keep a safe and warm home:

  • Keep out the cold with insulation, caulking, and weather stripping over doors and windows. This will also help lower your energy bill.
  • Only use proper heating sources. Never use grills, stoves, or ovens to heat your home.
  • Programs like the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are available for those who need financial assistance.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7