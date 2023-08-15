City of Muskogee invests in plans to improve water quality

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The City of Muskogee announced Tuesday that they are implementing a $17 million plan to improve water quality for residents.

The plan includes replacing water lines, rehabilitation of water towers and working to improve the water treatment plant.

Since 2017 the City has invested $12 million into water enhancement projects. The improvements have helped with previous water issues yielding positive outcomes according to the City.

2 News previously reported that the City continually struggled with water pressure with schools and residents reporting issues.



Previous story>>> Muskogee water pressure issues impacting Muskogee High School

The City said that the new investments are said to improve water pressure, cleanliness and could lower costs for residents as repairs will improve water flow.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, the Muskogee residents received a total of 360 notices of violation for poor drinking water. The City hopes that with these new improvements, they will no longer see the violation notices.

