City Lights steps away from operating Residential Care Center

TULSA, Okla. — City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma said in a Facebook post they are out as operators of the Residential Care Center.

City Lights said, "Through many conversations and the nearing of the opening, the city's goals and priorities for this program have evolved. " "To stay true to our mission and the commitments we made, we've made the difficult decision to step away from operating the facility."

The facility is meant to provide Tulsa's homeless population with a place to stay, regardless of criminal history, drug abuse issues, or having a pet. However, it still has yet to open.

The foundation said they are committed to serving Tulsa's neighbors experiencing homelessness.

The City of Tulsa sent out a statement on the change in operations:

"City Lights is a tremendous partner and we understand priorities shift, but the City's resolve remains the same. We have complete confidence that a community partner will step forward and fill this much needed role to add additional transitional housing to Tulsa's landscape.

"The City remains committed to working with the property owner of the Residential Care Center to secure a new operator and we anticipate the project will still be online later this summer."



