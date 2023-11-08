City Hall mobile initiative brings services to District 2 residents

TULSA, Okla. — In an effort to reach more residents in Tulsa communities, the city’s second City Hall On The Go was set up in District 2 Wednesday.

Inside the Route 66 Historical Village, several services were available for easy access to residents to take advantage of. After a successful pilot last year, Chief Resilience Officer Krystal Reyes said they received positive feedback from people wanting to see it in more places.

“City Hall On The Go is actually an action within our Resilient Tulsa Strategy,” Reyes said. “It's part of building a resilient city, and it really aligns with our goals around increasing accessibility, making sure people are aware of all the great things happening in our city, and also just removing barriers.”

The mobile initiative started in District 3 at a fire station last year but was more informative, while also assessing if people would attend an event like this. Reyes said they received great feedback, residents said they wanted to have the city in more places.

Residents were able to meet with the finance department to take care of fines or fees, court officials to access the status of warrants or citations, apply for jobs through the human resources department and even visit with animal welfare to adopt animals.

“We just want to make sure that people know there's friendly faces, and that City Hall, whether you’re coming to a City Hall On The Go, or you’re coming downtown, that it’s a welcoming place,” Reyes said.

Laura Lee Williard is a new resident and said bringing the city to her made getting settled into her new home simple. She said everyone she met with was willing to help her.

“I just moved to Tulsa, so my driver's license and my car tags, my recycling, I got signed up for all of that here,” Williard said. “It was very easy.”

Sandi Dittmann, President of Tulsa Route 66 Main Street, is a resident of the community and said for those who don’t drive into the city frequently, dealing with these matters can be intimidating. She said her neighborhood will greatly benefit from programming like this.

“Everyone can come in the community, and get their needs met,” Dittmann said. “We found a lot of information just by strolling through there that’s going to help us with a few things that we needed to have some help with, so it’s great.”

Reyes said that is the goal, to make reaching out to the city more of an approachable thing for residents all across Tulsa.

“We're hoping that today we’ll see more people and we’ll get some feedback on what they want to see in the future, and we’re hoping to make a calendar for 2024,” Reyes said.

Additional information on the program can be found at cityoftulsa.org/cityhallonthego. Participants can fill out a survey, and other citizens can request a City Hall On The Go in their neighborhood.

