City: Downtown Tulsa's IDL highway lighting is next

TULSA, Okla. -

It’s almost time to set your clocks back an hour and that means your commute from work and school could be in the dark.

The streets lighting your way home could be dark too!

When the city started a street lighting task force several years ago they figured about 6,000 lights were all smashed in and broken.

After thieves ripped out the copper wiring over the course of several years they’ve replaced most of them with aluminum wiring.

The theft causing $2.5-million for the city to fix.

2 Works For You has learned the last big fix Downtown Tulsa around the IDL.

